Dr. 90210's Plastic Surgeons Are Facing Some Crazy Cases in New Sneak Peek!

Dr. 90210 is back and coming to E! this September.
In this all-new trailer for the new Dr. 90210, viewers learn the highly anticipated premiere date for the medical docu-series, which is Monday, Sept. 28. However, the new footage also gives a taste of what's to come for the new series.
As we previously reported, the new iteration of Dr. 90210 will be led by all-female surgeons, including Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt. And, since "Beverly Hills is the Mecca of plastic surgery," these surgeons are a cut above the rest.
Case in point: Dr. Begovic declares, "Plastic surgery is my destiny."
This seems to be the case for Dr. Killeen, Dr. Lee and Dr. Quardt as well. Per the footage above, "this is where Rodeo meets drive."
"Male doctors assume that I want bigger boobs," one patient relays to Dr. Killeen.
"I just want to punch those doctors," the redheaded plastic surgeons retorts.
Being stand-out surgeons, these doctors aren't afraid to tackle challenging cases. In the new season, patients facing non-stop growing breasts, a massive face growth and more turn to the Dr. 90210 medical experts.
"I want a lady to make me look good," another patient states.
These surgeons certainly know how to leave an impression as they walk-the-walk and talk-the-talk.
"That's what a plastic surgeon should look like," Dr. Killeen concludes.
Be sure to watch the action-packed trailer above!
For more information on the Dr. 90210 surgeons, scroll through their impressive bios below.
Don't forget to mark your calendars for the Sept. 28 premiere!