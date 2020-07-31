Remember These Names: Meet the Stars From Beyoncé's Black Is King

Related : Beyonce Releases "Black Is King" Visual Album on Disney+

Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King, inspired by Disney's The Lion King, was well worth the wait and anticipation.

As expected, Queen Bey commands the screen as she gives fans her own version of Simba's story. Not only does she push the envelope with her own creativity and excellence, but she also sheds light on new (and old) creatives from around the world—as a true queen should.

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, she spoke about working with talent to make her vision come to life. "I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors, and creatives from all over the world to re-imagine the story of The Lion King," she shared. "The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw talent."

In addition to enlisting her adorable kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi for the film, she also recruited a wide variety of stars whose names you should learn ASAP.