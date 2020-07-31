JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Remember These Names: Meet the Stars From Beyoncé's Black Is King

For her visual album Black Is King, Beyoncé recruited several creatives from around the world whose names you'll want to remember. Read on to get to know the talent on the rise to superstardom.

Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King, inspired by Disney's The Lion King, was well worth the wait and anticipation.

As expected, Queen Bey commands the screen as she gives fans her own version of Simba's story. Not only does she push the envelope with her own creativity and excellence, but she also sheds light on new (and old) creatives from around the world—as a true queen should.

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, she spoke about working with talent to make her vision come to life. "I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, actors, and creatives from all over the world to re-imagine the story of The Lion King," she shared. "The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw talent."

In addition to enlisting her adorable kids Blue IvySir and Rumi for the film, she also recruited a wide variety of stars whose names you should learn ASAP.

Scroll on to get to know them as they skyrocket into superstardom.

Parkwood Entertainment
Aweng Ade-Chuol

South Sudanese beauty Aweng Ade-Chuol has come a long way after being discovered while working at McDonalds in Australia. Since then, she has walked in shows for Pyer Moss, Asai and Rihanna's Savage x Fenty label. (She even nabbed a campaign with them!) When Ade-Chuol isn't strutting down the runway, she spends her time working on her law degree at the University of New England and hanging with her new wife Alexus Ade-Chuol!

Parkwood Entertainment
Nandi Madida

Portraying Nala in the film is South African actress and musician Nandi Madida. The pink-haired beauty may be someone to keep an eye on. After all, she was recently nominated for two South African AMAs! 

Parkwood Entertainment
Stephen Ojo

Stephen Ojo plays the abstract blue man you see many times throughout the film. Ojo is a talented dancer and rising Afrobeats star, who has danced for artist like Rihanna, Chris Brown, Janet Jackson, Teyana Taylor and Travis Scott. This is also not his first time dancing for Queen Bey: He was also apart the Spirit music video for the Lion King soundtrack.

Disney+
Connie Chiume

South African actress Connie Chiume—best known for her role in Black Panther as an elder—portrays Simba's mother Sarabi in the visual album. 

Shatta Wale/Instagram
Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale was introduced to us on The Gift's "Already," but the African Dancehall King makes his presence known in Black is King. The Ghanaian singer recently broke records with the most packed concert in the history of Ghana music with his Reign concert.

Parkwood Entertainment, Disney+
Folajomi Akinmurele

The tiny showstopper who plays Young Simba is portrayed by 7 year-old Folajomi Akinmurele. You may also be surprised to find out that his only other acting credit is also with Queen Bey in the "Spirit" video for the Lion King

Parkwood Entertainment
Nyaniso Dzedze

Actor and dancer Nyaniso Dzedze, who plays grown Simba, is best known for being the lead in South Africa's first dance feature film Hear Me Move and playing Tsietsi Namane on South Africa telenovela, Ashes To Ashes

Parkwood Entertainment, Instagram
Mary Twala

Playing Rafiki is the late Mary Twala. After an illustrious 60-year career in South African film, Black is King was Twala's last production before she passed in July 2020. 

Parkwood Entertainment, Instagram
Warren Masemola

The villain we all love to hate, Scar, is portrayed by South African actor Warren Masemola, who is best known for his role as Lentswe Mokethi on Scandal. There are a lot of big things going on in the actor's life, as it looks like he is expanding his family, according to his Instagram.

Parkwood Entertainment
Yemi Alade

Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade, who is featured on not one but two songs on The Gift, shows us all her moves in Black is King. With 11.6 million followers she may be someone you want to add to your playlist!

Busiswa/Instagram
Busiswa

South African singer-songwriter and poet Busiswa makes her energetic mark during My Power in Black is King. The body positive artist also shocked fans recently with major weight transformation while teasing the film.

