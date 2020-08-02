JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

SYFY Honors Late MythBusters Host Grant Imahara

Saturday's special SYFY WIRE After Dark was dedicated to Grant Imahara, who passed away at the age of 49 in July.

A heartfelt tribute.

SYFY dedicated last night's SYFY WIRE After Dark special to Grant Imahara, the MythBusters host who recently passed away at the age of 49.

The special began by acknowledging Imahara's tragic death with an intro that read, "SYFY dedicates this show in loving memory to Grant Imahara, who passed away shortly after filming. We will always be inspired by his creativity, curiosity and kindness."

Imahara, who hosted both the popular Discovery series and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, appears in the special with a segment that offers viewers light-hearted tips on how to get the most out of summer.

At the end of the special, another message appeared on screen: "In loving memory of our friend Grant Imahara."

The late electrical engineer "died suddenly following a brain aneurysm" last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter

In a statement, a rep for Discovery expressed being "heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant."

"He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man," the statement continued. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

A number of Imahara's former colleagues and friends have since expressed similar sentiments, including MythBusters co-host Adam Savage who tweeted, "I'm at a loss. No words." 

Savage added, "I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

