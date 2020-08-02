RHOP's Ashley Darby Reveals Plans for Baby No. 2!

It sounds like Dean Darby might not be an only child for long!

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby just celebrated her son's first birthday a few weeks ago, but the Bravo star reveals she and husband Michael Darby have already talked about having a second child.

"Oh my gosh, I'm yearning to have more children," Ashley tells E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's RHOP season 5 premiere. "I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around. Michael has made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child but that's about as far as it will go. We compromised and we would love to have one more child."