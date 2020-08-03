Tyson Beckford Is Turning 50, But This Game-Changing Skin Secret Keeps Him Glowing

If you flipped through magazines back in the '90s, you might remember Tyson Beckford from those iconic Ralph Lauren Polo ads.

And, as it turns out, there are hundreds—yes, hundreds—more of those preppy, shirtless snaps you never got to thirst over. "The amount of pictures that have never been seen are incredible," he recently told E! News' Lilliana Vazquez. "Everything's now digital. Those images are from film, which most photographers don't usually do anymore. I would love to create a coffee table book of my photos that were shot on film. That's such a monumental time in fashion history that we'll never be able to see again."

In the meantime, you can likely find Beckford and his photos popping up all over Pinterest. "Sometimes I go on there and it brings back to so many memories," he added. "Some of them I don't even remember shooting."

Since the '90s, he's solidified himself as more than a model. The 49-year-old is an activist fighting for racial justice, an entrepreneur and, most recently, the mind behind the new cologne line Orion Skye. Read on for more form his interview with Vazquez for E!'s Style Collective.