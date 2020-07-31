Rihanna Opens Up About Her Insecurities That Led Her to Launch Fenty Skin

Fenty Beauty, meet Fenty Skin!

Rihanna turned the cosmetics industry on its head when she launched her inclusive Fenty Beauty line in 2017, and now, she's entering the skincare game. Today marks the release of Fenty Skin—described on its website as "the new culture of skincare"—and in honor of the debut, RiRi stopped by Daily Pop to dish on the new products and why she felt inspired to create them in the first place.

E!'s Morgan Stewart was fortunate enough to try Fenty Skin ahead of time, and she revealed that she loved the line so much that she made her fiancé Jordan McGraw try the trio of gender neutral products: a cleanser, toner and moisturizer.

Rihanna and Morgan discussed the specially sourced Barbados cherries that are in the cleanser and toner, and after the latter admitted to struggling with a pigmentation disorder and dark spots, Rihanna revealed she suffers "with the same thing."

"I kind of got that, like, messed up mustache from the sun," the 32-year-old star explained. "And you don't want to wear makeup, but then you have a mustache because it's just dark."