American Idol Will Hold Virtual Auditions in All 50 States For Season 19 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

American Idol is once again about to join the ever-growing list of shows making it work in the pandemic.

The ABC reality series is launching what the network describes as a "live virtual audition tour" called Idol Across America which will visit every single U.S. state for the first time in Idol history.

The new season won't premiere until spring 2021, but the search for the next singing superstar will begin on August 10, using, per ABC, "custom-built Zoom technology" for virtual auditions. Auditioners will get the chance to virtually meet face-to-face with an American Idol producer who will give them real-time feedback on their performance, and nobody has to wait in any hallways or out on the street like one memorable contestant last season. You can sit on your own couch!

While there are specific dates listed for each state, anyone who is eligible can audition on any of the listed dates, regardless of location. You must be between 15 and 28 years-old to participate.