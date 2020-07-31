Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Show Families What True Love Looks Like at GLAAD Awards

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union stand as proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
During tonight's 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, the Hollywood power couple presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series. But before announcing any winners, the famous pair reiterated just how proud they are to be parents of a transgender child.
"Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey and we're doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth," Dwyane shared. "I didn't always understand how to do that but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."
Gabrielle continued, "That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our black children. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBTQ+ community so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives."
Back in February 2020, Gabrielle took to social media where she shared a post about her daughter's decision to come out as transgender.
"She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her," the actress wrote on Twitter. "It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."
At the time, Zaya also had a message for those who can relate to her personal journey.
"[For those who] are afraid they will be judged, I would say don't even think about that. Just be true to yourself because what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try and be someone you're not?" she explained in a video with her dad. "It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is."
During tonight's telecast, which was streamed on GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube page, Gabrielle gave praise to several shows who allow "LGBTQ+ people and their allies an opportunity to image every possibility."
Pose on FX would ultimately win GLAAD's award for Outstanding Drama Series.