Score up to 70% off on Designer Finds at Shopbop's Sale

Shop steals on Chloé, J Brand and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 30, 2020 11:31 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love daydreaming about the designer finds on Shopbop, but our wallets often feel less enthused. That's why we're super excited about their current up to 70% off sale on more than 1,000 styles.

We're dying over the clothing, sunglasses and more that we've spotted from Chloé to J Brand. Shop our top picks from the sale below. Why not treat yourself, after all?

The Beauty Products Tyra Banks, Miranda Kerr, Michelle Pfeiffer & More Are Obsessed With This Summer

J Brand 835 Mid Rise Crop Skinny Jeans

These lightwash jeans are perfect for cool summer nights, and we love their shredded raw hem. They give any outfit a more casual feel.

$228
$160
Shopbop

Hat Attack Small Round Handle Bag

Your summer outfit needs this on-trend woven straw bag. It looks great at the beach.

$105
$74
Shopbop

Zimmermann Wavelength Fluted Mini Dress

Wear this detailed mini dress to your next special occasion. It has a floral print and flattering belt.

$650
$455
Shopbop

Roxanne Assoulin On Glass Pearl Bracelet

How special is this glass pearl bracelet with brass accents? It makes for a great gift.

$65
$46
Shopbop

Chloé Poppy Cat Eye Sunglasses

We're obsessed with these cat-eye sunglasses. Their cut-out frame is so special. 

$435
$305
Shopbop

Maison Margiela Flap Crossbody Bag

Grab this leather bag for a night out. It has card slots inside and its classic black and white color scheme goes with most outfits.

$850
$425
Shopbop

Saloni Veronica Dress

This perfect summer dress has the coolest mixed print. Plus, its drop-down waist is super unique.

$575
$288
Shopbop

Gorjana Banks Mixed Coin Necklace

This coin pendant necklace is ready for a Mediterranean vacation. It's made of 18 karat gold-plated brass.

$70
$49
Shopbop

Soludos Ines Heels

These leather heels are the perfect comfortable height and add an earthy feel to your outfit. Their footbed is padded for all-day wear.

$139
$97
Shopbop

Zimmermann Braided Weave Belt

How pretty is this woven leather belt? It also comes in black.

$280
$196
Shopbop

Cult Gaia Jila Sandals

Sandals with round heels are on-trend this summer, and you can subtly get the look wearing these without overwhelming your outfit.

$388
$272
Shopbop

Up next, save the planet one outfit at a time with these sustainable fashion finds.

