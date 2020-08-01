JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

The Real Housewives' Most Adorable Pets

A closer look at the many pets of the Real Housewives stars!

Man's best friend? More like a housewife's ride or die.

Although alliances are constantly changing throughout the Real Housewives franchise, the ladies can always find loyalty in their beloved pets. In fact, the loving animals are rarely far from their owners, making them the perfect selfie co-stars.

Thus, the furry friends of Housewives are almost as famous as their fabulous owners.

It's safe to say that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump's dog Giggy lives the good life. Not only is the pup regularly dressed to the nines, he rarely leaves Ken Todd's arms. We want to come back as the popular Pomeranian in another life!

After losing her beloved Cookie, RHONY OG Bethenny Frankel rescued two new dogs, Biggy and Smallz. And, from what we see on the fur babies' Instagram account, they are thoroughly doted on by the businesswoman.

"The glamorous life of two very snuggly lapdogs," Biggy and Smallz boast on the picture sharing site.

Of course, there are other pets loved throughout the Real Housewives franchise. We're talking cats and horses and swans!

photos
Celebrity Pets on Instagram

So, for a closer look at the Real Housewives stars' pets, scroll through the images below.

Bravo
Erika Jayne & Tiago

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star writes, "Gotta love Tiago in my Roxie wig!! He brings me joy!!"

Instagram
Shannon Beador & Archie

The RHOC star writes, "Archie and I taking in our new neighborhood #blessed."

Instagram
Bethenny Frankel & Biggy & Smallz

In this post from June, the RHONY alum notes, "Today is #NationalTakeYourDogtoWorkDay - which for us, is every day! Especially these days… #WorkFromHome #WFH"

Instagram
Kenya Moore & King & Twirl

The RHOA star enjoys a walk with her daughter Brooklyn and her two dogs, King and Twirl.

Kyle Richards / Instargram
Kyle Richards & Bambi

The RHOBH OG has many pets, but Bambi couldn't be cuter with her love of tennis balls.

Instagram
Ramona SInger & Coco

The RHONY star pens, "I cherish my moments with Coco!"

Instagram
Heather Dubrow & George & Roxy

In April 2020, the Dubrows welcomed two furry additions to their family, George and Roxy.

Bravo
Dina Manzo & Grandma Wrinkles & Lisa Vanderpump & Giggy

The Real Housewives franchise has an overlap as the RHONJ star's cat Grandma Wrinkles marries the Vanderpump Rules boss' beloved pup, Giggy.

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump & Hanky

The RHOBH alum shares footage of one of her beloved swans, named Hanky. She has another swan, named Panky, of course.

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump & Diamonds & Rosé

The Bravolebrity spends plenty of quality time with her miniature ponies, named Diamonds and Rosé.

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump & Rumpy

LVP's sweet Rumpy thinks he's a lap dog. Even though he's a golden retriever, he still tries to sleep in Giggy's bed. 

Instagram
Sonja Morgan & Marley

Lady Morgan poses for a snap in glam alongside her dog, Marley.

Instagram
Tinsley Mortimer

The High Society personality turned RHONY star shares a moment with her two pups, Strawberry and Shortcake.

Instagram
Carole Radziwill & Baby

Alongside this sweet snap of the RHONY alum and her dog Baby, Carole simply writes, "Babyyyyyyyyy."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

