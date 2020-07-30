Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos
Watch Married at First Sight's Ashley and Anthony Reveal They Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The Married at First Sight family is getting bigger! Watch Anthony find out his wife Ashley is expecting in an exclusive clip.

The Married at First Sight family is getting even bigger.

E! News can confirm Ashley Petta is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Anthony D'Amico.

"We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact," Ashley shared with E! News ahead of tonight's new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam. "I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy but unfortunately that has not been the case."

According to Ashley, "I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding  over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good. There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told some women just bleed and everything turns out fine. We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."

That optimism will be seen on tonight's Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam when Ashley reveals to her husband that she is expecting another baby. Fans can see an exclusive sneak peek above. 

Married at First Sight Stars Get Real About Quarantine

"It feels very weird for me to be announcing this pregnancy at a time of such uncertainty. Typically, I keep these kind of things to myself because that is just the type of person that I am," Ashley explained. "But on tonight's episode of Couples' Cam, you will see me share with Anthony the news that I am pregnant. We filmed this segment about eight weeks ago and at that time, I was nervous but everything was good."

Brittany Lynn Studios

"I'm sharing all of this because it is to hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn't say anything at all," Ashley continued. "We are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome."

Fans first met Ashley and Anthony on season five of Married at First Sight based in Chicago. They are the only couple from the season still married today. Check in to see where all your other favorite couples stand in our gallery below.

FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to two kids

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to baby girl 

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and expecting baby No. 2

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

View More Photos From Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And watch a brand-new season of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

People was first to report the pregnancy news

 

