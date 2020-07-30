Watch Married at First Sight's Ashley and Anthony Reveal They Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The Married at First Sight family is getting even bigger.
E! News can confirm Ashley Petta is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Anthony D'Amico.
"We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact," Ashley shared with E! News ahead of tonight's new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam. "I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy but unfortunately that has not been the case."
According to Ashley, "I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good. There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told some women just bleed and everything turns out fine. We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."
That optimism will be seen on tonight's Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam when Ashley reveals to her husband that she is expecting another baby. Fans can see an exclusive sneak peek above.
"It feels very weird for me to be announcing this pregnancy at a time of such uncertainty. Typically, I keep these kind of things to myself because that is just the type of person that I am," Ashley explained. "But on tonight's episode of Couples' Cam, you will see me share with Anthony the news that I am pregnant. We filmed this segment about eight weeks ago and at that time, I was nervous but everything was good."
"I'm sharing all of this because it is to hard for me just to pretend everything is great and I figured it would be even more weird if I didn't say anything at all," Ashley continued. "We are trying to stay positive and I will keep you all posted. Prayers are welcome."
