Can the Botched Doctors Remove Andre's Non-Stop Growing Keloid for Good?

A single mother needs help for her son.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet with new patient Andre and learn about his ear abnormality. Apparently, the young man suffered from a rare condition at birth called microtia and corrective surgery resulted in the formation of a massive keloid.

"In simple terms, a keloid is overgrowth of scar tissue," Dr. Nassif explains in a confessional. "And when you just cut it off, your body says, 'Hey! There's still a wound here' and it keeps growing."

He adds, "So, it's very hard to excise and not have it grow back again."

For the consultation, Andre is joined by his mother, Malika. According to the new Botched patient, he and his mother have a close relationship as Malika is a single mom.

"She was always encouraging me to just make the most out of a bad situation," he relays to the Botched camera. "I know that it's straining to her to, maybe, go through another procedure again with the same results."