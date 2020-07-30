HBO Releases Creepy New Trailer For NXIVM Cult Docuseries The Vow

HBO is digging deep into one of the biggest stories of the last few years.
The new docuseries The Vow will explore the NXIVM organization, a self-improvement group and multi-level marketing company whose founder and members have been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, among other things.
A new trailer for the doc, which was directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, features founder Keith Raniere explaining the philosophy of the organization.
"ESP NXIVM is a methodology for enhancing human experience and behavior," he says in what appears to be an old interview.
Raniere was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in June 2019.
Watch the trailer below.
"The series takes a deep, nuanced look at the experiences of a number of people deeply involved in NXIVM over the course of several years," HBO's description says. "Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series, like Noujaim and Amer's previous films, seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals."
Noujaim and Amer are also known for The Great Hack, which revolved around the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, and The Square, which was about the ongoing Egyptian Crisis and was nominated for an Oscar.
The series will be available on both HBO and HBO Max and will premiere on August 23.