HBO Releases Creepy New Trailer For NXIVM Cult Docuseries The Vow

HBO is digging deep into one of the biggest stories of the last few years.

The new docuseries The Vow will explore the NXIVM organization, a self-improvement group and multi-level marketing company whose founder and members have been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, among other things.

A new trailer for the doc, which was directed by Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, features founder Keith Raniere explaining the philosophy of the organization.

"ESP NXIVM is a methodology for enhancing human experience and behavior," he says in what appears to be an old interview.

Raniere was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in June 2019.