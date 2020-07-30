Tamar Braxton Says WE tv "Ignored" Her "Cry for Help" in Powerful First Statement Since Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is speaking out about her experience as a reality TV star.

The personality issued a lengthy statement to her Instagram on Thursday, July 30 about the events that led to her hospitalization a week prior. In it, she accused WE tv, which airs Braxton Family Values and planned to air Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, of mistreatment."Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," Tamar began her statement. "I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."

She claimed, "My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."

Tamar went on to describe how she felt she was "witnessing the slow death of the woman" she viewed herself as, because it differed from the person she was portrayed as on TV.