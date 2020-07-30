Natasha Richardson's Son Micheál Says He Hasn't "Fully Comprehended" Her Death

It's been 11 years since Natasha Richardson passed away. In a new interview for Vanity Fair, Micheál Richardson speaks about his mother and looks back at her death.

The actress died in 2009 after suffering a head injury while skiing. She was 45-years-old. Micheál was just 13-years-old at the time.

"I think the pain was a little too overwhelming," her oldest son, now 25, recalls. "I think the mind is very powerful, and subconsciously, or unconsciously, it can protect you. That's what it did when she passed. I just pushed it aside and didn't want to deal with it."

He then adds, "I don't, even still, think that I've fully comprehended it, and that seems to be a similar journey to a lot of people I've spoken to. Fifty-year-olds who lost their parents when they were 12, 13…One day they're out gardening, and something comes over them and they just break down."