2020 MTV Video Music Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

It's time to celebrate the best in music!

Exactly one month before the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards take place, event organizers surprised pop culture fans today by announcing this year's nominees.

"We're excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year's unique music landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement to E! News.

So, who are the lucky—and deserving—nominees?

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga received the most nominations with nine a piece. Not far behind were Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each.

And when scrolling through the nominees below, fans may notice some new categories that reflect the times we are living in such as "Best Music Video From Home" and "Best Quarantine Performance."