Karen Huger Promises "Sass, Class & Drama" on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season Five

The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back!

Season 5 of the hit Bravo reality series returns this Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m., and if the drama-filled trailer wasn't enough to get you excited, RHOP's Karen Huger says fans are in for a wild ride.

"This season has a lot of drama as you can imagine. The trailer will not disappoint you all," Karen told E! News exclusively, hinting at Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's big fight. "But you get to see all of us: seven dynamic women who are intelligent, ambitious. Just strong women with sass, class and drama. We bring it all this season. RHOP is a five-year veteran now. I think we know how to bring our honesty, our truth with the sass and the class, so It's going to be powerful. It's fire. It's fire this season."