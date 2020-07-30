Tyler Cameron Reveals His Advice for New Bachelor Matt James & His Dating Dos & Don'ts!

Tyler Cameron just might be the best, best friend a person could have—and Matt James, a.k.a. the next Bachelor, knows this better than anyone else.

The two have been pals and business partners for years, and as Matt prepares to take the helm of the ABC dating series' 25th season, Tyler is using his own experience with the franchise to make sure that Matt is not just ready for the show, but perhaps ready to fall in love, too.

"Being the Bachelor and being the lead is a huge responsibility," Tyler told E!'s Scott Tweedie exclusively during the Instagram Live series HappE! Hour. "Better him than me, for sure."

The 27-year-old appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette—she chose Jed Wyatt over him, but shortly after they split, rumors began circulating that she and Tyler had romantically reunited—and right away, he was (and continues to be!) a fan-favorite.