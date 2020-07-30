Rachel Lindsay Calls Becca Kufrin's Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen a "Piece of S--t"

Rachel Lindsay had some choice words to describe Becca Kufrin's fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

The Bachelor Happy Hour host sat down with Danny Pellegrino of the Everything Iconic podcast to discuss everything Bravo, but conversation inevitably turned to Bachelor Nation and her co-host's fiancé.

As usual, Rachel didn't hold back in sharing her thoughts on the recent backlash to Garrett's comments in which he expressed support for the Thin Blue Line, a countermovement to Black Lives Matter.

"He has doubled down on his beliefs," Rachel said, before adding, "This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on the season—he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.' It was a lot."

She told Danny that she will not comment on Becca and Garrett's current relationship status "out of respect" for her friend, who she said is aware that she "will not f--k with him."