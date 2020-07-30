Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo From a Black Designer

The owner of The Folklore brand, a company that exclusively sells goods from Africa and the diaspora per its website, expressed her concerns that Swift's merch logo bared striking similarities to her own. She tweeted on July 24, "Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name "Folklore," but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?"

"I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked," she added on Instagram.

After the issue was resolved the next day, Rasool told her thousands of followers that her lawyers were in communication with Taylor's to determine the "necessary next steps to make this situation right."