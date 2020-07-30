Why Patrick Starrr’s New Beauty Brand Is Unlike Anything Else

Patrick Starrr is just getting started.

The beloved YouTube personality has shaken up the world of beauty with the debut of his cosmetics company One/Size. As the name suggests, Patrick's brand is meant for everyone and anyone.

"Makeup is a one/size fits all," he shared when announcing his line on July 10.

In true Patrick Starrr fashion, he came out with a bang. Instead of launching the typical complexion products for his first collection, the YouTuber took a different approach and released makeup removers: The Go Off Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes ($15) and Go Off Makeup Dissolving Mist ($24).

As if that weren't exciting enough, Patrick also dropped an accompanying music video and song with the same title as his initial collection. But before jaws could lift up off the floor from One/Size's debut, the beauty guru has already released new goodies.