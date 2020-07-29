Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

Too Cute! Kim Kardashian Posts New Photo of "Besties" Psalm West & True Thompson

By Allison Crist Jul 29, 2020 10:49 PMTags
Cousins really do make the best of friends. 

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable snapshot of her and husband Kanye West's youngest child, Psalm West, alongside his cousin who's just one year older, True Thompson!

Making the photo of Psalm and Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter even sweeter is what Kim wrote as the caption of the post: "These two are besties."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added their names and a heart emoji. 

Khloe, who welcomed True in April 2018 with her ex Tristan Thompson, clearly found the picture as charming as Kim did.

"Awwwwwww our babies!!!!!!!!!" she wrote on the KKW Beauty owner's post. 

Kim and Khloe's little sis Kylie Jenner also shared the pair some love by commenting a heart eyes emoji, while Tristan added two heart emojis. As E! readers surely know, the NBA player and Good American founder work together to co-parent True, whether they're together or not!

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

In the photo, Psalm is looking more grown up than ever as he stands(!) alongside True. Just last month, Kim revealed that the little brother of North West (7), Saint West (4) and Chicago West (2), hit a huge milestone: he started walking!

She made the announcement with two heartwarming images of her and Psalm.

Hopefully True can help her little cousin master his new skill!

Scroll through the below photo gallery to see more of Psalm West's cutest pics.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!
Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Instagram
Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

Instagram
Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot

Instagram
Night Night

Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Instagram
Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Instagram
2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

@nabil
Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Instagram
1 Week Old

And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

These snapshots are truly too cute for words!

