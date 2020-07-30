Luann de Lesseps' Secret to Looking So Young

Luann de Lesseps is sharing her secret to staying ageless!

The Real Housewives of New York City star recently turned her love of Sonage Skincare into a partnership and created her very own collection of products for the brand called "Lu's Survival Kit." According to the former model and Bravolebrity, Sonage (which means "she looks good for her age"), is her secret to gorgeous, youthful skin.

"It's a French brand. It's been around for 25 years, and I've been a big fan of their products, so they asked me to do a collaboration with them," Luann tells E! News exclusively. "I was so excited because the products are all botanical, made in Los Angeles, cruelty free and they're amazing. So I put together my five favorites and called it 'Lu's Survival Kit.' It goes from day to night, no confusion, 'What cream? What tonic? What moisturizer?' So I'm super excited about it. It's used in spas by estheticians and I'm taking it and bringing it to everyone and I'm excited about it."