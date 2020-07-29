Michelle Obama Reveals the One Thing That Made Her Fall in Love With Barack Obama

Michelle Obama launched her eponymous podcast this week and her first guest is none other than former President Barack Obama.

They've previously talked about the beginning of their relationship, which inspired the movie Southside With You, but for the inaugural episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast they discussed what made them fall in love with one another.

As Michelle explains it, it was Barack's sense of community that had her head over heels for the young lawyer, as she felt that she could relate to him. "One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other's brothers' and sisters' keepers. And that's how I was raised," she says. "I can say that my family, my neighborhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shape yours."