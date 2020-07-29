Emmy NominationsSophie TurnerVideosPhotos

Go Inside Jeffree Star's $4 Million Barbie-Inspired Mansion

YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star recently put his Calabasas, Calif., mansion up on the market. Take a look inside the Barbie-inspired mansion.

Proceed with caution if pink is not your color. 

YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star has listed his mansion he once described as his "Barbie dream house" in Calabasas, Calif., Variety reports. 

Priced at $3.6 million, the property includes close to 6,800 square feet of living space including six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. But there is something very important you should know. Almost every room inside the house is painted pink!

From the two-story entry foyer to the master bedroom, bubble-gum pink walls surround the space. Once you step outside, however, it's a whole new world with a spacious lot filled with a grassy lawn and BBQ center.

Unfortunately, a swimming pool is not included for those hot summer months. However, the property is located in a gated community and close to the beaches of Malibu.

Back in December 2019, Jeffree and his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt dropped over $14.6 million on a mega-mansion in the A-list community of Hidden Hills.

"I know my pink vault was just completed 6 months ago but…my mental health is way more important than a closet," Jeffree shared on Twitter one month before his Hidden Hills purchase. "We found our dream home and our hearts are ready for a change."

Jeffree is also ready for a new buyer! Keep scrolling below to get a look inside his "Barbie dream house" and watch the YouTuber give tours of his pink closet now.   

CRISNet MLS
Welcome Home

Step inside Jeffree Star's Barbie-inspired mansion that could be yours if the price is right.

 

CRISNet MLS
Gather Around

The spacious chef's kitchen includes two islands, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, stone counters and a custom cove ceiling. 

CRISNet MLS
Private Getaway

Is it just us, or are you also picturing your bed and furniture in this pink-filled room? 

CRISNet MLS
Spacious Space

With rooms like these, prepare to be hosting the next girls' night in. 

CRISNet MLS
Rest & Relaxation

After a long day of working or watching YouTube videos, unwind in this impressive bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower. 

CRISNet MLS
Unreal Views

Centrally located in Calabassas, Calif., this property featured unforgettable views of neighboring cities in nearly every room. 

