Go Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning L.A. Home

Even Kendall Jenner's home is a cover star.

For Architectural Digest's newest issue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and supermodel gives a peek inside her bohemian Los Angeles abode.

And, thanks to the help of design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as designer-to-the-stars Waldo Fernandez, the reality TV star turned runway maven has achieved a serene place where she can be herself.

The Mediterranean-style home, which was previously owned by Charlie Sheen, is one that Kendall is mighty proud of.

"I'm really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I've done completely, and I think it's a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," Kendall notes. "In the end, I'm still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun."

In addition to some structural changes, Kendall has curated the home's aesthetic to represent her low-key nature, including organic textures, period pieces and more. You'll find many earthy tones in this home too.