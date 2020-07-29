Why Cameron Diaz Loves Being In a "Little Bubble" With Benji Madden and Raddix

Related : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

Cameron Diaz is loving life as a new mom.

The 47-year-old actress spoke about social distancing with her 7-month-old daughter Raddix and 41-year-old husband Benji Madden on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"Before my baby was an excuse to stay home," she said, "now I don't have to make that excuse. It's just what it is, and I get to be with her."

The Charlie's Angels star said the "best part" of having to stay within their "little bubble" has been having the Good Charlotte artist work from home.

"So, he gets to be with her as much as I do," she raved. "Well, not as much because he's working all day long. But he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn't have been able to do that. So, we're just having a lot of gratitude for that."