Riley Keough Honors Late Brother Benjamin Keough With Tattoo Tribute

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough.
The Mad Max: Fury Road actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 28, to share a picture of the tattoo she had done in honor of Benjamin, who passed away just weeks ago at the age of 27. Riley's social media photo, which she captioned with a heart, shows her brother's name "Benjamin Storm" inked on her collarbone.
Ben, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, died on July 12. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office later stated that Benjamin's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.
One week after her brother's passing, Riley, 31, took to social media to mourn his death in a heartfelt message.
"Mornings are the hardest," she began. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."
"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," Riley continued. "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god."
Riley concluded her message by writing, "I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."
As news of Ben's sudden death emerged in mid-July, Lisa Marie's rep told E! News, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
Ben's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, also recently spoke out about his passing, writing in a Facebook message, "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul."
Priscilla concluded her post with a message to her grandson, "Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."