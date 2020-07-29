Insecure's Yvonne Orji Dishes On Her ''Special Moment'' With Issa Rae After Emmy Nominations

The latest season of Insecure may have divided viewers at home, but luckily the 2020 Emmys is Team Issa and Team Molly.

On Monday, July 28, Yvonne Orji earned an Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series nod for her performance as Molly—the character fans loved to hate. Season 4 of the HBO series explored what goes wrong (and what can go right) when a friendship reaches its breaking point. But while we'll have to wait for Molly and Issa (Issa Rae) to hash out their differences once and for all when Insecure returns for a fifth season, it's only right that Yvonne gets her time to shine.

E! News caught up with the actress and comedian moments after she found about the nomination. To learn the inside scoop on the cast's group chat, Yvonne's take on Molly and Issa's future and her plans to go "all out" for the Emmys ceremony, read below!

E!: Walk me through what your morning was like. Were you anticipating anything?

YO: I think everybody's hopeful. This season felt so different for a lot of different reasons, not only because everybody was stuck at home probably watching it. I was texting a couple of my co-stars, and then Issa's name got announced, so then all the screams and the dancing emojis were sent. And then the show got nominated and it was like, ‘Yes!" My publicist Sam called me and she was like, ‘Congratulations!' I'm like, ‘I know, this is a big win for everybody.' And she's like, ‘No, congratulations to you.' I'm like, ‘I know, I'm so happy to be part of the ensemble!' and she's like, ‘You got nominated!' And I'm like, ‘Like me? As an individual?' So then I started searching, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God. That's my name!' So it took me a little bit to realize, and then I started screaming, then I started dancing and then everything went blank.