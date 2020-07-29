14 Fashionable Face Masks That Give Back

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Face masks are a new part of our daily uniform, and we've been collecting cute ones in all sorts of fabrics and prints. But why not take doing your part to the next level by investing in face masks that also give back?
The below face masks from Athleta, Kenny Flowers and more all give back to charity while doubling as a chic (and necessary) accessories.
Kenny Flowers Assorted Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks Three Pack
For every one of Kenny Flowers' tropical face masks that you purchase, the company is donating a mask to those in need in Bali.
Bunglo Clary Sage Reusable Organic Cotton Ear Loop Face Mask
These organic cotton masks come in beautiful prints by artist Shay Spaniola. She donates more than 100 face masks a week to Austin-based small businesses and homeless communities in need.
Kendra Scott Face Mask Set Of Two In Yellow Print and White
These face masks by your favorite jewelry designer come in a variety of pretty prints, and for each purchase of one, a mask is donated to a frontline worker.
KES Sustainable Washable Face Mask in Cobalt Handkerchief Print
This silk face mask is gentle on your skin and its straps won't cause pressure on your face. For every mask you purchase, a mask is donated to a healthcare professional.
Baggu Fabric Mask Set
These cotton face masks come in a variety of pretty colors and have nose wire for a comfortable fit. For every pack of these sold, a pack of surgical masks is donated to healthcare workers.
Alice + Olivia Staceface Protective Face Mask
Make it fashion in this printed face mask. Alice + Olivia is donating 100,000 masks to healthcare institutions and essential workers in need.
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Masks Five Pack
Get sporty in Athleta's breathable face masks. They're donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization.
Old Navy Variety Five-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy has face masks in the cutest prints like this tie-dye pack. Plus, they're super affordable. Old Navy is donating 50,000 of these masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask
If you're looking for something more simple, you can't go wrong with this basic black mask from Casetify. For each mask you buy, one is also donated to Direct Relief.
Vida Protective Mask
These cotton masks come in a variety of hues and have a metal nose piece for the perfect fit. Vida donates masks to those in need.
Vistaprint Heart Sketch Mask
These masks have a replaceable filter system and come in fun prints. Plus, for every mask you buy, Vistaprint donates a percentage of the proceeds to support local communities impacted by the coronavirus.
Reformation Mask
If you love the prints of Reformation's cute dresses, then check out their face masks. This month, they're donating a mask for every mask purchased or donated on their site. They're donating to Until We Do It, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, Los Angeles Mission Shelters and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Sanctuary Five Pack Fashion PPE Masks
We're obsessed with the prints on these face masks that have been spotted on celebs like Ben Affleck and Alessandra Ambrosio. With your purchase, Sanctuary is donating to organizations in need.
Facemask Three-Pack Cotton Mask
Pick from a wide variety of colors in these cotton face masks with an adjustable nose. Los Angeles Apparel donates face masks as well.
