How America's Got Talent Got Used to Socially Distant Judge Cuts

Just like all of us, America's Got Talent has had to adapt.

Production couldn't continue like usual for the competition series, but production could still continue in a different way. There's no audience, and the judges have to sit far apart from each other while watching the acts perform on a screen. Last week's episode was also recorded on Zoom. It's not ideal, but it still works.

"It's definitely different when you normally have 5,000 people behind you. For us, most of the time, they cheer. Sometimes if they don't agree with what we have today, they boo," judge Heidi Klum told E! News. "For the acts, when they have the audience there, there's this energy there that amplifies their act even more, so it is harder, I think, for them... But at the same time, what are we gonna do? We're very thankful and lucky that we can continue on, that these amazing people can still show their act, that people at home can still watch them, we can all still continue filming."