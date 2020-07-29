Riverdale's Bernadette Beck Believes She Was Cast to "Fulfill a Diversity Quota"

Another Riverdale actress is speaking out about The CW hit series.

In a conversation with Elle, Bernadette Beck, who played Peaches 'N Cream on seasons 3 and 4 of Riverdale, opened up about her experience working on the teen drama. Her decision to speak out comes not long after co-star Vanessa Morgan's criticism about Black representation in the media and, specifically, on Riverdale.

For Beck, she felt her character "was made out to be very unlikable," which has caused her to be an "unlikable person in people's eyes." From Beck's perspective, Peaches 'N Cream was given no backstory and often only appears in the background of scenes.

"I get it, there's always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist," she shared. "I was, for no reason, depicted in a very negative, unattractive light. And I'm not the first Black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean."