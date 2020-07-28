Laverne Cox Thought Leslie Jones Was Wrong About Her 2020 Emmy Nomination

It's an honor just to be nominated for an Emmy, but it might be an even bigger honor to hear of that nomination directly from Leslie Jones... even if she screws it up a little bit.

Laverne Cox joined Jones, Tatiana Maslany and Josh Gad on a livestream on Tuesday morning to announce the 2020 Emmy nominations, and the show ended with Jones announcing to Cox that she had been nominated for Guest Actress in "a show." Cox clearly didn't understand what she was saying, and appeared confused. Now, Cox confirms to E! News that she was, in fact, confused.

"It was so weird and awkward. I thought like, 'Leslie, what are you doing? I was nominated last year! What are you talking about?'" she told us after the announcement. "It was like, really really weird. It felt like the most awkward moment. I've never been that awkward on live TV, I don't think, in my life."

Cox was actually nominated for her role in the final season of Orange Is the New Black, and since she only appeared in one scene, she was most certainly not expecting a nomination.