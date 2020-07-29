Adrienne Maloof Reflects on RHOBH, Her Divorce From Paul Nassif & More

Getting real about Real Housewives.
Adrienne Maloof is one of the many Bravolebrities set to appear on "Life After Bravo," a digital series that's exactly what it sounds like: former reality TV stars opening up about their time on Bravo, as well as what they've been up to ever since.
In this exclusive sneak-peek, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star speaks openly about her divorce from Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif and whether their split was affected by the show.
The above clip begins with Adrienne revealing that she's often asked if her and Paul's irreconcilable differences were the direct result of RHOBH (spoiler: they weren't).
"I think that the show actually did me a favor by getting [me] out of a relationship that was not right for both of us," the 58-year old mom of three says. "And so when I look back, I think it would've happened, it just happened sooner than later."
She continues, "The good thing is, is now we're very good friends. We care about each other. I believe we really worked hard, we worked at it, to make things right for our children."
According to Adrienne, she and Paul "had to do a lot of counseling," and even that took "years."
But what inspired the couple to put aside their differences in the interest of co-parenting, Adrienne explains, was by thinking, "'How do [we] get out of this and become adults?'"
"Because we both had to learn how to be adults for our children," she adds.
Now, the former couple doesn't just get alone, but Adrienne thinks they're even "role models."
Adrienne and Paul share three sons together, though the latter is about to become a father to a daughter with his now-wife Brittany Pattakos.
The reality TV personality explains that the baby news was "a little bit shocking" in the beginning, especially for their boys who are all in their teens.
"You know, we've had that talk," Adrienne begins. "But now they know they all have to stick together, they've gotta work together and that they're family. They're cool with everything. They're good with it."
And Adrienne herself is good with not getting married a second time. She's done her fair share of dating since the divorce, and though she's even seeing someone right now, that relationship is "secondary" to the one she has with her children.
"I'm really busy with my kids...We'll see how things go," she tells the "Life After Bravo" cameras. "You know, I'm fortunate that my children—my oldest son—is thinking about college, so that'll give me a little more time to date and kind of figure it out. But right now, it's all about the kids."
Should Adrienne ever meet Mr. Right, a ring may still be out of the question.
"I wouldn't say no. I don't know. I don't know that people really get married anymore," the former RHOBH star expresses. "I think people have companions and they are happy with their significant other, but I don't know that people really get married anymore. But it's a possibility. I don't know. You never know."
Watch the entire sneak peek above and head to BravoTV.com for more "Life After Bravo" digital episodes!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)