What Luann de Lesseps Thinks of Ramona Singer's RHONY Birthday Party Meltdown

It's Ramona Singer's party and she can
cry break the fourth wall if she wants to.
Last week's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City took an explosive turn when Leah McSweeney got a little wild and started dirty dancing on co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley during Ramon's big b-day bash. The ladies' behavior caused Ramona to have a meltdown, calling on production crew to stop filming and addressing the cameras directly in a move other Real Housewives franchises have tackled recently (paging, Denise Richards).
"Get the f--king producers here! We're done! Shut it down!" Ramona said at the end of the episode as crew members wrangled her. "No, I'll f--king quit the show right now!"
"I think Ramona starts with the best intentions but there was a lot of drama during that party," Luann told E! News exclusively while promoting her new partnership with Sonage Skincare. "I mean between Leah lifting up her skirt, and too much for Ramona's liking and Sonja [Morgan] dancing on the tables and breaking glass. I don't think it went to where she was thinking it was gonna go and that's why she asked the cameras to come down."
Luann says she thinks Ramona was "very harsh" on Leah during the party.
"You know, Sonja can get away with murder. Do you think she was upset that Sonja smashed tables and etc.? No, she was more upset with Leah for, you know, getting sexy on us," the Bravo star adds. "I think she judges her more harshly than other women. I don't know what it is, maybe it's her mothering part that she is to Leah...She judges her more harshly than anybody else I would say."
While Ramona may have reacted harshly, Luann isn't surprised she told RHONY cameras to stop filming.
"I mean listen, I think if someone feels uncomfortable in that situation you should totally call it out. It's like, raise a red flag," she dished. "It's like being in a Zoom meeting, it's like you have to raise your hand sometimes and say, 'Hey, this doesn't work for me.' And you know not all the time, will they show it, but you know, they've kind of been breaking the fourth wall this season."
In fact, the Countess like the trend of Housewives breaking the fourth wall.
"It's cool, you get to see behind the scenes I think so it kind of gives it a different take on it and makes it a little bit more interesting for the viewer who doesn't get to see that stuff normally," Luann added.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)