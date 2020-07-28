Watch Josh Flagg Try to Land Becca Tobin as a Client in New MDLLA Sneak Peek

Can Josh Flagg hang with The LadyGang?

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the famed real estate agent swings by Becca Tobin's podcast in the hope of securing the Glee alum as a client.

"A former client of mine put me in touch with Becca Tobin and, if you regain the early 2010s, you would know Becca Tobin from Glee," Josh states in a confessional. "Now she did have to twist my arm to do her podcast, but if it lands me some new business, I'm game."

At the start of the recording, Becca's co-host Keltie Knight introduces Josh as "a top agent" who is "known for his record sales and very little fails." Understandably, with this introduction, Josh finds himself blushing.

As to why Becca requires his presence on LadyGang? She says Josh must win the approval of her "work wives" Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek.