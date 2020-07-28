50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion After Sharing Meme About Shooting

50 Cent is apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to say he was sorry for a meme he shared that made light of a shooting incident involving the 25-year-old artist.

"Damn I didn't think this s--t was real," the "Candy Shop" rapper wrote. "It sounded so crazy @theestallion I'm glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn't have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry."

The apology came shortly after the "Hot Girl Summer" singer spoke out about "the worst experience" of her life, as well as her recovery, during an Instagram Live.

"I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s--t taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary," Megan said while tearing up.