Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show Scores Major Emmy Nominations

Five months after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history as the first two Latinas to lead a Super Bowl halftime show, their performance has scored major praise.

Nominations for the 2020 Emmys were announced on Tuesday, July 28, during which FOX's Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira received recognition for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The show is up for the award against the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" and The Oscars.

J.Lo and Shakira's halftime show is also nominated in three other Emmy categories: Directing For A Variety Special, Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For a Variety Special and Music Direction.

Lopez has previously opened up about how much the show meant to her, specifically because her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her on the stage.