2020 Emmys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards have officially been announced!

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is set to honor the best in TV programming come Sept. 20, and with shows like Ramy, Schitt's Creek and The Mandalorian scoring a number of nominations, the ceremony has the potential to be quite historic.

That's right—despite the Emmys dating back to 1949, there are still a number of "firsts" and record-breaking wins each year.

This year is no exception, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, even the ceremony will likely be the first of its kind. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the awards show, and even he admitted, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

Ahead of TV's biggest night, Saturday Night Live star and two-time Emmy nominated comedian Leslie Jones hosted the announcement of the 2020 nominations on Tuesday morning, getting help from presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany, along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.