Emmys 2020: Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars React to Their Nominations

For TV stars, does it get any better than hearing your name called as an Emmy nominee?

That milestone moment came for many actors and actresses on Tuesday morning as fellow famous faces Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany unveiled the list of 2020 Emmy nominations.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity presenters were not able to follow tradition and come together to announce the names in person, but instead joined each other virtually via a remote livestream.

While the setup looked a bit different from years past, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma kicked off the announcement with a comforting reminder of TV's enduring power even in hard times.

"As we persevere through the thick of a pandemic, the scale of which we have not seen in a century, television is right there with us, informing us, educating us and yet still managing to entertain us," Scherma said.

And, as evidenced by the nominees' reactions on Tuesday, television is also giving many performers—from first-time Emmy nominees to Hollywood veterans—a reason to celebrate today.