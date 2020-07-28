EmmysSophie TurnerKim & Kanye ReunitedVideosPhotos

Emmys 2020: Zendaya, Normal People's Paul Mescal and More Among First-Time Nominees

Nominees for the 2020 Emmys have been announced. Read on to find out which stars have scored a nomination for the very first time.

By Jess Cohen Jul 28, 2020 4:46 PMTags
The nominees for the 2020 Emmys have been revealed!

On Tuesday, July 28, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Tatiana Maslany to help announce the star-studded list of nominees for the upcoming ceremony, set to take place on Sept. 20. Among the stars being recognized at this year's award show are Zendaya, Ramy Youssef and Cate Blanchett. This is actually the first time all three of these artists have been nominated for an Emmy.

Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in HBO's Euphoria, while Youssef received a nod for his show, Ramy, in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category. He's also nominated for directing. Blanchett landed recognition in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her work in Mrs. America.

Other first-time nominees for this year's ceremony include Succession's Jeremy Strong and Normal People's Paul Mescal.

Emmys 2020: First-Time Nominees

While we wait and see who will take home this year's awards, let check out all of the stars who just received their first-ever Emmy nomination!

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong

The actor received a nod for his work in HBO's Succession.

Hulu
Paul Mescal

Mescal received recognition for his work in Hulu's Normal People.

Sabrina Lantos/FX
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar winner just received her first-ever Emmy nomination for Mrs. America.

Hulu
Ramy Youssef

Youssef received two Emmy nominations, one in the lead actor category and one for directing his show, Ramy.

HBO
Zendaya

The actress received a nomination for her work in Euphoria. Zendaya is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

