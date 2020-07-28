Break a Sweat Safely in Athleta's New Made to Move Face Mask

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been looking for a face mask that can stand up to your outdoor sweat sessions, it's time to celebrate: Athleta just launched the Made to Move mask, specifically designed for exercise!

Developed in partnership with the Emergency Design Collective (EDC) and medical professionals at USCF, Athleta's Made to Move mask was created to allow women and girls to move, sweat, and be active. Jana Henning, Athleta's SVP and Head of Product, and her team reached out to the Athleta community to ask what they needed, and weren't getting from masks that were already on the market. More than 4500 responded with feedback! The resulting mask is sustainable, lightweight, breathable, and easy to work out in, with a removable pocket for filters.