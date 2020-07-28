Emmys 2020 Snubs and Surprises: Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies and More

Pandemic or no pandemic, the Emmys will go on, and now we know who will be competing in this strange year of social distancing.

The nominations were announced this morning by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Tatiana Maslany, and Josh Gad, and for once, there might have been more surprises than snubs. There felt like a lot more to cheer for than to boo for, though that might have been partly helped by Jones' spirited hosting.

It was especially fun to hear both Jones and Cox react to Zendaya getting a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama. It's Zendaya's first nomination and a deserved one that many didn't think she'd get, partly because teen shows have a tough time getting nominated and partly because the drama actress category is truly stacked.

But Zendaya's not the only surprise, and there certainly were a few snubs.