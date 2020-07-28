Chantel Jeffries and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

Love is in the air for Chantal Jeffries and Drew Taggart.

Months after the 27-year-old influencer sparked romance rumors with Diplo, she's moved on to another popular DJ. On Monday, July 27, Chantel confirmed she's dating one half of the EDM duo The Chainsmokers with a flirty Instagram photo.

In one snapshot, Chantel wraps her arms around Drew's shoulder and leans in for a kiss. The second photo shows the happy couple smiling for the camera.

Chantel's famous friends showered the pair with love and support after their Instagram debut. Paris Hilton commented on the post, "So happy for you sis! Love you two together!" while Sofia Richie wrote, "Omg you lovebirds."