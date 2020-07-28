Demi Lovato's Dating History: The Big and Small Romances on Her Way to Getting Engaged to Max Ehrich

Why stand still when you're ready to move forward?
Demi Lovato announced last week that she was engaged to Max Ehrich, a 10-carat culmination of their whirlwind romance that began in as early as March.
Not that it was a whirlwind courtship for Ehrich, who had his eye on the Sonny With a Chance star almost a decade ago.
"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato," the actor tweeted back in 2011. "#CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant."
But if you wait sometimes... you might!
So, just months after making a love connection with Lovato in real life, Ehrich got down on one knee on the beach at sunset and popped the question.
"@maxehrich—I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too," Lovato wrote on Instagram on July 22. "I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.
"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"
Sometimes it can be hard to distance 15-year-old Lovato who got her big break on the Disney Channel from the 27-year-old woman she is today. But As the Bell Rings and Camp Rock are in the distant past. Wedding bells and a hulking rock on her finger are what's up right now.
Still, a lot of Lovato's fans have been on this journey with her from the beginning, through the exhilarating highs and scary lows, the young love and heartache, the Twitter feuds and friendships that have stood the test of time.
And behind almost every great romance, such as the one Lovato is in the midst of right now, there are usually some other people dated and decisions made along the way that make the ultimate destination all the sweeter.
As testament to the bride-to-be's estimable resilience and lust for life, here's a trip down memory lane of the stops Lovato has made on her own personal road to forever:
Sure, it all happened fast, but what's wrong with being confident in their long-term potential?