Save up to 40% on Leith, BP. and More of Your Favorite Nordstrom Brands

Shop the sale before it ends!

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 27, 2020 10:50 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When shopping Nordstrom's in-house brands, you know you're already getting a great deal, but now you can enjoy up to 40% off on top of that. That's right: There's a sale on Nordstrom-made brands lasting through August 3 going on right now.

Shop our top clothing and accessory picks from Leith, BP. and more below to update your summer wardrobe. The sale is happening online and in stores.

Leith Skort Halter Romper

This romper looks like a skirt in the front and shorts in the back. Its halter neckline is summer ready.

$69
$41
Nordstrom

Leith Cami Maxi Sundress

You'll never want to take off this maxi sundress with criss-cross straps in the back. It comes in other prints too.

$79
$47
Nordstrom

Leith Long Sleeve Wrap Front Minidress

How sweet is this dress to wear to a wedding or special occasion? We love its soft blue hue and ruffles.

$59
$35
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Belted Textured One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece has a deep V-neck in the front and cute tie in the back. It gives a retro vibe.

$89
$36
Nordstrom

BP. 50mm Gradient Round Sunglasses

Make it fashion in these chic round sunglasses at an affordable price-point. 

$19
$9
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Print Faux Wrap Dress

We love the print and tulip skirt of this sweet wrap dress. Its perfect for any upcoming festivities. 

$149
$89
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Ruffle Dress

Between the wrap look and ruffled hem, this cute dress is perfectly Instagram ready. You can wear it to work or out on the town.

$79
$47
Nordstrom

Leith Ruched V-Neck Sleeveless Thong Bodysuit

Meet: the perfect top to match your jean shorts. Buy it in other hues too.

$45
$27
Nordstrom

Leith Floral Print Off the Shoulder Crop Top

This floral crop top would pair perfectly with some white shorts. It has a pretty off-the-shoulder neckline.

$55
$33
Nordstrom

BP. Schiffly Eyelet Tank Top

This white tank in an eyelet fabric pairs perfectly with jean shorts. It has a smocked waistband. 

$25
$15
Nordstrom

Halogen Tie Waist Cardigan

This cardigan cinches you at the waist and takes you from summer to fall. It's made of 50% merino wool. 

$69
$41
Nordstrom

Up next, check out 18 new beach reads you'll love this season. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

