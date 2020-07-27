Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Finally Has a Release Date: What to Know About the Film

Tenet is officially set to be released at the end of August—just not in the United States.

The highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film—which has been subject to numerous delays because of the coronavirus pandemic—will open internationally on Aug. 26, followed by its U.S. debut in select cities over Labor Day weekend.

Warner Bros. announced the news on Monday, giving a statement to E! News saying, "Today, Warner Bros. announced that Tenet will open in over 70 countries worldwide starting on August 26. Major territories will include: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK. The film will open in the United States over Labor Day weekend in select cities."

There's currently no telling which U.S. cities will be included in the roll-out, especially since many movie theater chains have yet to announce or delayed their re-opening plans.