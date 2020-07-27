Jenna Bush Hager Reunites With Hoda Kotb in Today Studio After 4 Months Apart

Let's go, y'all!
After four months of working from home, Jenna Bush Hager returned to the Today show studio and Studio 1A Monday morning for a special reunion with Hoda Kotb and friends.
"It's so good to be back even though we're separated by six feet. It's so good to see you," Jenna shared during the fourth hour of Today. "You called when I was in the shower. You were my first wakeup call and I left my kids for the first time in four months, which I just can't even believe because we were still working but for all of those people that are watching right now that are working from home, there's this relief too to go back to a place you love, to be back with people you can have conversations with other than logistics or diapers."
The morning show host added, "It feels empowering and it also feels kind of weird I have to admit it."
March 11 was the last day Jenna was in studio before the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in many employees across the country working from home.
In her first day back in the studio, Jenna helped continue Today's "Love in the Time of Coronavirus" series in which she spotlighted individuals trying to find romance during the pandemic.
She also updated fans on her family who recently enjoyed a special vacation with a few familiar faces including her children Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 1.
"I got to have a little bit of time with my family last week. I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months. It was great. We got COVID tests to go and see them," she shared. "They'd only see [my baby] Hal maybe only once. Mila is now waking up at five in the morning."
Jenna continued, "She was there, waking up and running down to be with her Grammy. I just enjoy little moments of being with family."
Today airs weekdays starting at 7 a.m. on NBC.
